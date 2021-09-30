The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live at the Forestburgh Playhouse!

This year, Forestburgh Playhouse is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is excited to give you an experience you’ll never forget.

Experience the live version of the Rocky Horror Picture Show and join in the fun at the Forestburgh Playhouse on the Tavern Stage. Do the Time Warp all month long with eight shows playing throughout October. This immersive production features amazing Playhouse talent, a fantastic live band of the best local musicians, and a ton of fun! The Forestburgh Playhouse Staff and Rocky Horror Performers are fully vaxxed, fully waxxed, and are awaiting your arrival.

Join Brad Majors and Janet Weiss as they embark on a wild ride to the mansion of Dr. Frankenfurter and go on a journey that they will never forget. You’ll find Transylvanians, phantoms, and more! With iconic songs from the film like Time Warp, Sweet Transvestite, Touch a Touch Me, and more, Rocky Horror is an iconic treat for all! Costumes are encouraged and Rocky Bags will be available with all the props needed to fully experience this wacky and wonderful show! Tickets are $48 per person and include a souvenir Rocky Horror Mask! Don’t miss out! Show dates are: October 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30. The Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association is sponsoring this season’s Rocky Horror performances.

The Forestburgh Tavern is offering a delicious fall seasonal menu for you to enjoy before the show. They are serving up curried chicken salad wraps, vegetarian chili with cornbread, and more. Try their classic The Tavern Old Fashioned with sugar, bitters, muddled fruit, Maker’s Mark Bourbon garnished with an orange peel, or The Trapp-Tini with chilled grey goose and dry vermouth and a lemon twist or blue cheese stuffed olive. Doors open at 6 P.M. for dinner and drinks, and showtime is at 8 P.M. Cocktails are available right up to showtime and at intermission.

Get into the Halloween spirit and buy your tickets today

————————

COVID Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated to attend. Mask wearing is encouraged. Updated and changing guidelines will be communicated to all ticket holders before the event.

