Coola Sunscreen is one of the most important accessories for anyone who loves to travel. But instead of using the old-school toxic stuff, why not grab the Coola Travel Suncare Kit? It comes complete with facial and body sunscreen, as well as SPF lip balm, and an after-sun lotion to help your skin recover following a long day in the sun. All products are TSA-ready and come in their own travel bag. Best of all, it’s all reef-safe, natural, and cruelty-free. $40. www.coola.com

Coola Travel Suncare Kit was last modified: by