Bubbling Over with Taittinger Prestige Rosé champagne

Nothing says “enjoy the moment” like champagne. so why not share some effervescence with the ones you love this holiday with a bottle of Taittinger Prestige Rosé champagne? One of the finest labels from France’s Champagne region, Taittinger’s cuvee is made from a masterful blend of white and red grapes, then cool-fermented over three years to develop its complexity and bouquet. The result is a elegant color and intense vibrancy that celebrates the sparkling reputation of Taittinger’s century-old champagne house. $79.95. kobrandwineandspirits.com

