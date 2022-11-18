Bubbling Over with Taittinger Prestige Rosé champagne

Top Posts
Nothing says “enjoy the moment” like champagne. so why not share some effervescence with the ones you love this holiday with a bottle of Taittinger Prestige Rosé champagne? One of the finest labels from France’s Champagne region, Taittinger’s cuvee is made from a masterful blend of white and red grapes, then cool-fermented over three years to develop its complexity and bouquet. The result is a elegant color and intense vibrancy that celebrates the sparkling reputation of Taittinger’s century-old champagne house. $79.95. kobrandwineandspirits.com

For More Unique Gifts: https://passportmagazine.com/category/life-style/special-effects/
