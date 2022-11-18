Top Posts
Get Their Goat with Heifer International Animal Gifts

Heifer International Woman & Goats

For an unexpected, yet extraordinary present, Heifer International Animal Gifts delivers goats, sheep, cows, chickens, honeybees, alpacas, and other animals to families in need all over the world. Since 1944, non-profit heifer International has donated livestock and training as sustainable contributions across 125 countries. This year, you can enjoy gifting an animal, contributing to a share purchase, buying a monthly care subscription, or even sending a “Gift ark” of more than a dozen animals. Giving an animal is like giving someone a small business, providing wool, milk, eggs, honey, and more—and there may be no better way to show your support for people living in less-fortunate communities. starting at $10. heifer.org

For More Gift Ideas:  https://passportmagazine.com/category/life-style/special-effects/
