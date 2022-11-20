Good Coverage In Bad Weather with Davek

For times when you arrive during a rainstorm, be prepared for a durable defense with the Davek Mini Umbrella. Like all of Davek’s umbrellas, the Mini features high-tech structural design and water-repellent fabric. Plus it’s super compact and ultra-lightweight, just seven inches closed and less than one pound, making the Mini a no-brainer for tossing in a suitcase for savvy traveling. Plus davek offers an unconditional lifetime guarantee for functionality, and a “loss protection” code to replace the umbrella at 50 percent off if lost or stolen. it’s available in 10 colors, and davek even offers gift-wrapping. $59. davekny.com

