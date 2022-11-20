Top Posts
Home 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Cannibis Eye Cream from Tribe Tokes

Cannibis Eye Cream from Tribe Tokes

TribeTokes Tribeauty Cannibis Eye Cream

Beauty is just one of the reasons why the green wave of CBD is sweeping the nation. Among the top brands is New York-based, women-owned TribeTokes, which offers its own line of Tribeauty skincare products, perfect for gifting and for treating yourself this holiday season. Among its fabulous “clean” skincare line (i.e. all-natural goods 100% free of artificial ingredients) are hydration and anti-aging bundles, and the silky Tribeauty CBD Hemp-Infused Eye Cream that reduces wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness with its blend of hemp, aloe, and cocoa butter. P.s. it’s also sold in travel size. $60. tribetokes.com

For More Great Holiday Gift Ideas Check This Out:

https://passportmagazine.com/category/life-style/special-effects/

 

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
31
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

que water bottle

What Water?

June 27, 2019
Bamboo Solar Speaker

Bamboo Solar Speaker

July 23, 2019
CamelBak ChillBak Blue

COLD DRINKS, ANYWHERE YOU GO

July 15, 2022
Hillards Chocolates

Hilliards Chocolates

November 27, 2020
Gentleman Farmer Wines

Wine from a Gentleman

July 8, 2021
Angelus Cocktail Watch

Angelus Cocktail Watch

November 27, 2020
The Morph Hip Flexor Stretch - Iulian

The Morph: Brazynly Soothing

March 21, 2018