Cannibis Eye Cream from Tribe Tokes

Beauty is just one of the reasons why the green wave of CBD is sweeping the nation. Among the top brands is New York-based, women-owned TribeTokes, which offers its own line of Tribeauty skincare products, perfect for gifting and for treating yourself this holiday season. Among its fabulous “clean” skincare line (i.e. all-natural goods 100% free of artificial ingredients) are hydration and anti-aging bundles, and the silky Tribeauty CBD Hemp-Infused Eye Cream that reduces wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness with its blend of hemp, aloe, and cocoa butter. P.s. it’s also sold in travel size. $60. tribetokes.com

