Your Hair, Your Rules | Meridian Grooming

Maybe you prefer a smooth body, maybe you want to hairscape to different lengths. No matter your follicle inclinations, Meridian’s Travel Package Trimmer-Groomer is a smart choice designed for gender-inclusive face and body-hair grooming. The rechargeable trimmer comes in six colors, holds up to 90-minutes of juice, and comes with a cleaning brush, anti-nick shaving guard, and replaceable ceramic blade. On-the-go trimming is easy too with this bundle that includes a waterproof travel case and USB charger. $85. meridiangrooming.com

