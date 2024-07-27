Saturday, July 27, 2024
Your Hair, Your Rules | Meridian Grooming

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Our Editors
Meridian’s Travel Package Trimmer-Groomer

Maybe you prefer a smooth body, maybe you want to hairscape to different lengths. No matter your follicle inclinations, Meridian’s Travel Package Trimmer-Groomer is a smart choice designed for gender-inclusive face and body-hair grooming. The rechargeable trimmer comes in six colors, holds up to 90-minutes of juice, and comes with a cleaning brush, anti-nick shaving guard, and replaceable ceramic blade. On-the-go trimming is easy too with this bundle that includes a waterproof travel case and USB charger. $85. meridiangrooming.com

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

