The Mobius backpack from tentree is one of the most sustainably made backpacks ever (and the company will plant 10 trees for every item purchased).The exterior is made from polyester that’s crafted out of recycled water bottles, the padding is made using algae, and even the zippers and buckles are made from recycled materials. But this pack is more than just eco-friendly. It has a padded laptop compartment; small zip pockets for things like keys, passports, and journals; and straps on its side for extra carrying capacity. $128. www.tentree.com

Recycled Backpack was last modified: by