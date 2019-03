Packing and then repacking can be a hassle, so why not get as organized as possible? The award-winning Spacepak from Flight011 is a packing system that maximizes luggage space by compressing up to two weeks’ worth of clothing in tidy compartments that fit together in your suitcase or travel bag. The pack comes with compartments for clothes, shoes, and toiletries. The colorful set then all fits together. Multiple colors. $100. flight001.com

