Created by well-known national TV meteorologist Rick Reichmuth, Weatherman is the only umbrella on the market to blend unmatched quality (built to endure even the toughest weather conditions) and the expertise of a meteorologist with smart technology. Utilizing a Bluetooth tracker and companion app that detects the forecast in your area, it is designed to prevent loss and predict the weather. The Weatherman app detects the forecast in your area and the PebbleBee Bluetooth tracker pairs with the app to remind you to take your umbrella along when you need it most. $59-$89. weathermanumbrella.com

Umbrella Ella Ella — Weatherman by Rich Reichmuth was last modified: by