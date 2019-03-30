Top Posts
Home Special Effects Umbrella Ella Ella — Weatherman by Rich Reichmuth

Umbrella Ella Ella — Weatherman by Rich Reichmuth

Created by well-known national TV meteorologist Rick Reichmuth, Weatherman is the only umbrella on the market to blend unmatched quality (built to endure even the toughest weather conditions) and the expertise of a meteorologist with smart technology. Utilizing a Bluetooth tracker and companion app that detects the forecast in your area, it is designed to prevent loss and predict the weather. The Weatherman app detects the forecast in your area and the PebbleBee Bluetooth tracker pairs with the app to remind you to take your umbrella along when you need it most. $59-$89. weathermanumbrella.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sel De La Terre 

August 26, 2016

A Foolproof Remedy for Dry Airplane Face

June 9, 2016

Juice Detox

August 26, 2016

Alpha Male — Clarisonic’s First Male-specific Brush

January 19, 2017

Couragous Class Scent

February 3, 2016

Anthony Bar Soap

January 19, 2017

Travel Razor by Phillips Norelco

January 19, 2017