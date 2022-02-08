Top Posts
Home Cruising Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

Scenic Diamond Bordeaux | Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

Scenic’s expert chefs guide groups of 10 guests through the consummate artistry of French cuisine, using locally sourced, fresh and seasonal ingredients.

With Scenic it’s more than a river cruise, it’s truly all-inclusive luxury in a class of its own

With Scenic, the difference is in the details. our river cruises are meticulously designed, immaculately presented and truly all-inclusive. Our finely crafted itineraries offer premium experiences, blending the alluring European countryside with our signature on board amenities. It’s more than a river cruise, it’s truly all-inclusive luxury in a class of it’s own.

You’ll relax and settle into one of the most spacious suites in the world of river cruising — a private retreat where you can enjoy the ever-changing view with your morning coffee, write postcards in the afternoon, and sink into soft Egyptian cotton sheets after a day of exploring. Butler service comes standard with every suite on Scenic Space-Ships, and nearly 85 percent of our suites have a private balcony that converts into a Scenic Sun Lounge at the touch of a button. All beverages are complimentary, too — right down to your personal mini-bar.

Scenic Amber Deluxe Balcony Suite | Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

Dining onboard is an epicurean experience with up to five dining venues to suit all guests. Crystal Dining is our main dining room offering fresh choices every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy a casual meal in the river café or cozily dine-in with room service. Set aside at least one evening for Portobello’s (L’Amour on French river cruises), an intimate venue showcasing locally inspired cuisine. Select Suite and Diamond Deck guests will receive an invitation to dine at Table La rive (Table D’or on Portugal river cruises). This six-course culinary experience is paired with sommelier-selected wines during an intimate evening for just 10 guests.

Whatever wellness means to you, be confident to tailor every moment on board to your needs. Whether that be e-bike riding, keeping active with exercise programs or a relaxing massage. on select ships, be sure to relax in our therapeutic Salt Therapy Lounge, the first of it’s kind on a river cruise ship.

Scenic Culinaire | Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

It’s more than just interesting shore excursions, Scenic Freechoice allows you to personalize your river cruise and pursue your own interests at a pace that suits you. In Budapest, tour the historic district, explore the city’s Jewish heritage, or join an excursion to historic Szentendre, a stroller’s delight of shops and cafés. In Amsterdam, take a canal boat cruise on board a glass-top boat. or perhaps visit Schönbrunn Palace, the summer residence of the Hapsburg family, while in Vienna. carefully curated Scenic Enrich experiences elevate your cultural discoveries to the realms of royalty and to fable, folklore and sophistication. Stirring strings revive the music of Mozart and Strauss at Palais Lichtenstein. Become immersed in Bordeaux’s digital art installation, Les Bassins de Lumières. or get revved up on a visit to Motorworld in cologne, home to the private collection of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

True gourmands can reproduce exquisite meals and this is exactly what you will learn to do during your Scenic Culinaire cooking experience. Scenic’s expert chefs guide groups of 10 guests through the consummate artistry of French cuisine, using locally sourced, fresh and seasonal ingredients. The cooking class of a lifetime for a lifetime of classy cooking.

Scenic E-bikes | Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

In 2022, we will be offering several special departures featuring the Floriade Horticulture expo in The Netherlands and the Oberammergau Passion Play in Germany. Both events are offered once-a-decade, with the Passion Play having been postponed in 2020 due to the global pandemic. Our new culinary cruise itineraries, Flavors of Bordeaux and Tastes of Southern France, will also make their debut in 2022. Discover the art of French cooking and be a part of France’s love affair with food.

To learn more about our river cruise collection and special offers contact your Travel Advisor or visit scenicusa.com

You May Also Enjoy

The Magic Of Bratislava

THE MAGIC OF BRATISLAVA

Globetrotting: Lyon, France

Globetrotting in Lyon, France

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
56743
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship - Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Apex Sets Sail

February 4, 2022
Celebrity Edge cruise ship

Celebrity Cruises Focuses on Safety and Inclusion in their Post-Pandemic Rebirth

September 17, 2021

CDC Announces No Sail Order to be Extended

April 16, 2020
Transatlantic Cruise Ship The Norwegian Pearl

New York City to Europe Transatlantic Cruise

February 19, 2020

INTERNATIONAL LGBT CRUISE CALENDAR 2020

January 26, 2019
Romance at Sea

Top Five Things to do While Cruising on the Symphony of the Seas

January 4, 2019

Scenic Cruises: One Price Covers It All

August 30, 2018