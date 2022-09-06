BAUR’S BRASSERIE & BAR IN ZÜRICH

You may come to Baur’s to see and be seen, but you will stay and indulge in fine wine, signature cocktails, and delectable cuisine.

The moment you walk through the door at Baur’s, the casual elegance envelopes you in bold colors, sensual fabrics, and inspiring art. You may come here to see and be seen, or to escape from the mundane world, but you will stay and indulge in fine wine, signature cocktails, and delectable cuisine in this beautiful brasserie that is unique to Zurich.

During a recent visit, we chose Baur’s as the place for our reunion with two dear friends, Ernst and Giovanni, and we were delighted to share a wonderful meal in an environment that encourages you to enjoy the moment, partake in conversation, and savor the culinary delights that the chef has prepared for his guests.

For our aperitivos, we couldn’t resist their classic Baur’s G&T, an Absolut Dry Martini, and a couple of sublime Bellinis. To accompany our drinks, we ordered two small plates to share: the Roasted Calamari with aioli, and the goat cheese salad with melon and herb vinaigrette

When it came time for our main courses, we were more than pleased with the choices from salads to meat and fish. Giovanni, who is a vegetarian, ordered the salad with cauliflower, lentils, pomegranate, coriander, and Tahini. He loved the combination of ingredients, and said the flavor was sublime. Ernst had the Sole Meunière, which was perfectly prepared and served with butter and lemon.

My husband and I shared the tender and delicious Lamb Chops with eggplants, chanterelles, and shallots, as well as an amazing, melt-in-your-mouth Beef Tenderloin served with a red wine sauce and a side of fries. Our meal was accompanied by a bottle of Les Vaudevey, Chablis Premier Cru, Julien Brocard. It paired perfectly with our diverse selection of food and played joyful on the palate.

We soon found ourselves discussing plans for upcoming travel in Europe, including our friend’s two weeks in a caravan (RV) in the French countryside. Before we knew it, it was time for dessert. We ordered two selections to share: the Apple Tart with vanilla ice cream, and the Profiteroles with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. Needless to say, we devoured everything on our plates like kids in a candy store!

After dinner, we decided to take a walk along the lake and relish the remaining time with our friends before they left on their vacation the next morning. We were very happy to be back in Zurich and to share this exceptional meal at Baur’s. It was the perfect setting to renew our love of Zurich and the people who make this city such a wonderful place to visit.

If you will be flying on SWISS from now until November 30, 2022, you are in for a treat! Swiss International Air Lines has teamed up with Pavillon restaurant at Zurich’s Baur au Lac hotel to present the menu creations of highly-acclaimed Chef Laurent Eperon and II. Chef de Cuisine Maximillian Müller aboard the airline’s flights. As the latest chapter in the award-winning ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ inflight culinary program, First and Business class passengers’ on SWISS’ long-haul services will be able to enjoy Pavillon’s two Michelin-starred culinary delights.

