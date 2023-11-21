Vision Perfection | Nocs Provisions

Set your sights on the right gift for visionary travelers with Nocs Standard Issue Waterproof Binoculars. Combining high-end, easy grip design with fogproof, scratch-resistant lenses, these binoculars come in two sizes and a slew of jazzy colors. Whether you’re on the search for exotic wildlife or seek closer looks at the landscape, Nocs puts the best packable optics in your hands. Better still, all Nocs packaging is plastic-free, with a company commitment to environmental causes and One Percent for the Planet contributions since day one. $95. nocsprovisions.com

