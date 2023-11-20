Mighty Mini Massages | Therabody

Top Posts
Theragun Mini 2.0

Travel is delightful, but it can bring new kinds of muscle soreness with so much walking, sitting in tight seats, and sleeping with weird pillows. The Therabody Theragun Mini offers instant relief of tension, knots, and discomfort in muscles and joints every day. The compact, powerful design packs up easily, and it’s made with an ergonomic grip, three speeds, and long battery life. It’s a soothing gift for avid adventurers who could use mini self-massaging at the end of long, active days. $180. therabody.com

