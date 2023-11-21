Cruise of a Lifetime | Scenic Cruises

Nothing will dazzle your favorite person more than an unforgettable adventure, and nothing says trip-of-a-lifetime better than an ultra-luxury cruise to Antarctica. Booking now for 2024 and beyond, the splendid Scenic Luxury Antarctica Cruise heads in/out of Buenos Aires for each three week voyage aboard its state-of-the-art Scenic Eclipse I and II Discovery Yachts. Each vessel represents the highest level of polar-rated seafaring technology, including customized stabilizers for a smoother journey. The Eclipse yachts each feature a custom-built submarine, two helicopters, and Discovery team experts leading ice walks, kayaking, and Zodiac boat tours into some of the most spectacular glacial locales on earth. On board, indulge in truly all-inclusive luxury from accommodations and fine dining, to the Senses Spa and cabin butler service. $24,000. scenicusa.com

You May Also Enjoy