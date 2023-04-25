Dreamscape — Manon Les Suites

MANON LES SUITES

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

This Bali-inspired, adults-only hotel provides a natural oasis in the heart of Copenhagen. Choose between one- or two- bedroom suites with a living room (some with a kitchenette or terrace), and a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. All 87 suites include access to their rooftop, where you can enjoy wellness amenities such as a sauna and steam bath. Spend the day in the nearby botanical gardens, channel your inner child at Tivoli Gardens, or grab a drink at Centralhjørnet, the world’s oldest gay bar (opened in 1917), all a short walk or bike ride from Manon Les Suites. When you return from your explorations, head for the Junglefish Pool located in the center of the hotel. This tropical indoor pool is surrounded by lush gardens that are a patch of paradise in the middle of the city. Afterwards, book a table at Chapung and enjoy Asian fusion cuisine at their in-house, rooftop restaurant. Here you can enjoy artfully prepared dishes, including vegan green curry with seasonal greens, or seaweed caviar with blinis and creme fraiche. Manon Les Suites, Gyldenløvesgade 19, 1600 København V, Denmark, Tel: +45-4570-0015. Rates start at $322 per night. guldsmedenhotels.com/manon-les-suites

