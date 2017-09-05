Find your true colors in the Sullivan Catskills – a country getaway 90 minutes from New York City. For generations, this vacation destination with a celebrated past has lured visitors to explore all our countryside has to offer. Join us and ignite your wanderlust or stir your soul.

Whether you’re coming to chill and be still, or need a home base where you can plan your next day’s activities, there are plenty of places to bed down. The type of Sullivan Catskills accommodations you choose depends only on your style. Our menus are ever-changing and always delightful, and there are so many things to do – you’ll choose the Sullivan Catskills over and over again as your vacation destination. Every colorful season here will remind you of what it feels like to be a kid again.