Outdoor adventure company Revel has launched a new solar charger that’s perfect for recharging your phone, MP3 player, portable speakers, headlamps, and more. Set it under your windshield while on a road trip, strap it to your backpack while you hike, or lay it down next to you while sitting in the park. It’s free, effortless energy! Better yet, it also has a panel of high-powered LED lights, perfect if the power ever goes out. Each purchase also helps Revel’s mission of bringing electricity to impoverished communities around the world. $49.99. www.RevelGear.com

Solar Charger was last modified: by