Gaming, Anywhere

Nintendo has long been known as an innovator in the gaming world, and their newest console, the Switch, has perfectly blended portable gaming with at-home quality. When docked, the Switch can be played with controllers from your TV, and when undocked, the console becomes a portable powerhouse, allowing players to game anywhere: on the subway, on an airplane, in a camper, or even during a break at work. It’s perfect for long flights, crosscountry drives, or a game night from your hotel room. Starting at $199.99. www.nintendo.com

