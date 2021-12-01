Travel-sized Amenities, Naturally

The Zum Bag by Indigo Wild is loaded with travel-sized goodies that are perfect for the busy traveler. From soap to lip balm, hand wash, face mist, and more, this kit contains everything you need, all sized to fit in your carry-on. Best of all, Indigo Wild’s Zum products are cruelty-free and vegetarian. Plus, many of their ingredients are organic. They’re also a company with a mission, using a portion of profits to help support causes like animal welfare and the fight against breast cancer. $17.50. www.indigolwild.com

