Top Posts
Home 2021 Gift Guide Travel-sized Amenities, Naturally

Travel-sized Amenities, Naturally

Zum Bag Travel Accessories by Indigo Wild

The Zum Bag by Indigo Wild is loaded with travel-sized goodies that are perfect for the busy traveler. From soap to lip balm, hand wash, face mist, and more, this kit contains everything you need, all sized to fit in your carry-on. Best of all, Indigo Wild’s Zum products are cruelty-free and vegetarian. Plus, many of their ingredients are organic. They’re also a company with a mission, using a portion of profits to help support causes like animal welfare and the fight against breast cancer. $17.50. www.indigolwild.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
29
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Paravel Carbon Neutral Luggage

Stylish and Sustainable Carry-Ons

November 30, 2021
Hammacher Schlemmer Amphibious Sub-Surface Watercraft

Personal Watercraft

November 28, 2021

Spice Up Your World

November 28, 2021
Lindt Home of Chocolate | Chocolate making classes

Chocolate Classes With Lindt

November 29, 2021
Muggo Thermos Travel Mug | PASSPORT Gift Guide

The Perfect Mug

December 1, 2021
International Teas by Tea Runners

International Teas

December 1, 2021
Woodzee Sustainable Sunglasses

Protect Your Eyes and the Planet

November 30, 2021