Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Contemporary at Walt Disney World

The Contemporary at Walt Disney World offers guests an upscale and modern resort experience, which complements the whimsical and fantastical feel of this world-renowned park. Towering fifteen stories above the Seven Seas Lagoon, The Contemporary is a quick monorail ride away from the Magic Kingdom. The best part? You don’t even need to leave your hotel, the monorail goes straight inside the resort. Be sure to spend a day at the hotel itself. The Contemporary has a phenomenal pool, a tennis center, beach volleyball, and its own marina where you can rent jet skis and go parasailing. Finish off your day with a trip to the resort’s top floor and dine at the California Grill, which is ranked as one of America’s best restaurants and offers unparalleled views of the park. The elegant establishment is dedicated to fresh ingredients and is famous for their collection of over 300 hand-selected wines. Celebrate your inner child, while pampering yourself at the same time. Rates begin at $440 for rooms and $1,200 for suites. 4600 North World Drive, Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Tel: 407-824-1000 www.disneyworld.com

