The Perfect Mug

Muggo Thermos Travel Mug | PASSPORT Gift Guide

How many single-use cups could be saved if everyone could brew their coffee or tea at home and then keep it at the perfect temperature all day long at the office, on the go, or in the park. Muggo has created a new thermos that can be set between 90-150 degrees F, allowing coffee and tea drinkers to keep their cup at the perfect temperature. The mug itself has a 3-hour battery life and can be docked to keep the temperature set for hours. Brew your coffee at home, set the mug on its dock at your office, keep it perfectly hot throughout the day, and you’ll never need to run to Starbucks again. $129.99. www.muggocoffee.com

