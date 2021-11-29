Chocolate Classes With Lindt

Recently, Lindt opened an interactive space in Zürich, Switzerland named the Lindt Home of Chocolate. The space holds a museum, café, and even confectionery classes. Visitors can partake in a class where they learn to make their own chocolate bar that can be topped with things like nuts or dried fruit. In another class (perfect for kids) you make your own chocolate lollypop that can be loaded with fun things like sprinkles. A chocolate tasting session is included with each course. What could be more fun than giving your loved ones the opportunity to create their own gift? Classes start at $30 USD. www.lindt-home-of-chocolate.com

