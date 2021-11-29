Smile For the Camera

If you’re looking for an excellent alternative to GoPro, check out Insta360’s lineup of adventure cameras. Most impressive is the one-inch addition of their popular One-R camera. It’s small, portable, and fits in your pocket, but its small size doesn’t hinder its power. With 5.3k video, low light and night modes, and waterproofing down to 16 feet, this camera snaps gorgeous photos and epic video, all while being versatile and compact. Whether you’re an influencer needing the best shot, or just a traveler who doesn’t like carrying around a giant camera, this is the device for you. $549.99. www.insta360.com

