Lobster Gnocchi at The Pointe in P-Town

Provincetown’s Crowne Pointe Historic Inn and Spa (www.crownepointe.com) is at the crossroads of classic charm and modern New England luxury. The six-building architecturally restored inn is surrounded by an exquisite courtyard and is just minutes from the heart of the seaside town, Commercial Street.

Visitors and locals alike meet at The Point Restaurant and Wine Bar where Executive Chef Robbin Haas serves savory cuts of meats that can wrangle up any bear’s appetite. The authentic New England cuisine offers mouthwatering farm-to-table and pier-to-table delights that are authentically Provincetown.

One of our favorite summertime dishes is the lobster gnocchi, and we were lucky enough to snag the recipe to make this special dish at home.

GNOCCHI

2 pounds Roasted Potatoes

1 cup chopped chives

3 eggs

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons kosha salt

½ pound flour

In a large pot with just enough water to cover the potatoes, boil potatoes with their skins on. The skin helps the potato not too absorb access water. (Dry potatoes are good. Water potatoes are bad.) Boil for about 20 minutes or until fork tender. Over-boiling will cause potatoes to become mushy and too wet.

Remove potatoes and drain well. Allow them to cool in a colander or over cheesecloth.

Peel boiled potatoes, removing any brown spots that might be below the skin.

Mix chives and boiled potatoes in mixer with paddle.

Add eggs, salt, pepper & flour and mix into potatoes and chive mix.

Place potatoes mix into piping bag.

Pipe potato mix onto floured board and cut, using a pastry cutter or non-serrated knife, cut dough ropes into 1-inch pieces. Cut ends at an angle.

Gently shake away any excess flour and place finished gnocchi in a large pot of salted boiling water. Cook gnocchi until they float to the top, about 2-4 minutes. Gently remove them with a slotted spoon, drain very well. Sear gnocchi in a saucepan and then add lobster sauce and lobster meat cook together for about 2 minutes.

LOBSTER SAUCE

¾ cup lobster stock

¼ cup white wine

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 pounds soft butter

Bring lobster stock, lemon juice and wine to boil.

Slowly whip in butter and season with salt and sugar

Sear gnocchi and add lobster sauce and lobster meat