Three Olives Raspberry Martini
End your day with a delicious Three Olives Raspberry Martini with fresh raspberries. Three Olives Vodka is a “clean-conscious” brand and distills their vodka five times for smoothness. Yum!
Ingredients
🍹 Three Olives Vodka
🍸 Raspberry Schnapps
🍹 Lemon Juice
🍸 Fresh Raspberries
Directions
Put ice in a shaker, add 1 oz Three Olives Vodka, 1 oz Raspberry Schnapps, .5oz
Lemon juice, and 3-5 Raspberries. Shake it up, serve over ice, and use a raspberry
for garnish.
🎶 Music: Lana’s Lemon Cocktail – Mark Fabian, Alexander Smith & Harry Greene
#Cocktail #ThreeOlives #Martini #Recipe