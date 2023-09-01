Top Posts
End your day with a delicious Three Olives Raspberry Martini with fresh raspberries. Three Olives Vodka is a “clean-conscious” brand and distills their vodka five times for smoothness. Yum!
Ingredients
🍹 Three Olives Vodka
🍸 Raspberry Schnapps
🍹 Lemon Juice
🍸 Fresh Raspberries
Directions
Put ice in a shaker, add 1 oz Three Olives Vodka, 1 oz Raspberry Schnapps, .5oz
Lemon juice, and 3-5 Raspberries. Shake it up, serve over ice, and use a raspberry
for garnish.
