Top Posts
Home Events Pack Your Bags for the 42nd Black Tie Dinner in Dallas!

Pack Your Bags for the 42nd Black Tie Dinner in Dallas!

ACCLAIMED LGBTQ+ POP STAR, VINCINT, NAMED AS MIRRORBALL ENTERTAINER FOR 42ND BLACK TIE DINNER IN DALLAS

Photo courtesy of BlackTie.org

VINCINT is set to infuse the atmosphere with an electrifying spirit” said Black Tie Dinner senior co-chair Regina Lyn Pierce.

Singer-songwriter VINCINT will be serving romance under the Mirrorball as entertainer for the 42nd Black Tie Dinner presented by PNC Bank. Black Tie Dinner revealed the incredible vocalist will take the stage Oct. 28 at Sheraton Dallas fresh off his first North American headline tour and Coachella debut in 2022.

“We are thrilled to have the powerhouse pop-vocals of VINCINT join us as this year’s entertainment,” said Black Tie Dinner junior co-chair Dustin Vyers. “He embodies what it means to be proud of who you are, and he shines bright doing it.”

 VINCINT released “Take Me Home,” his latest single exploring love and longing following the premiere of his “Romance” dance anthem this year. His debut album “There Will Be Tears” in 2021 followed the breakout success of his single “Be Me” which served as Netflix’s Queer Eye season five theme song.

VINCINT is set to infuse the atmosphere with an electrifying spirit” said Black Tie Dinner senior co-chair Regina Lyn Pierce. “Through his empowering messages, he will weave threads of unity, lighting up the room and setting the night ablaze with unforgettable moments.”

Don’t miss your chance to see VINCINT at the 42nd Black Tie Dinner on Oct. 28. To find out how to become a Table Captain or other ways to get involved, visit blacktie.org.

You May Also Enjoy

Ask A Local | Dallas

Ask a Local: Dallas, Texas

Dallas Dish! | A Delectable Destination For Foodies

Dallas Dish! A Delectable Destination for Foodies

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
13110
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Catskills in the summer

Exciting Summer Events in the Sullivan Catskills!

June 2, 2022

Celebrate Womenfest in Key West!

August 11, 2022

THE LEXUS INTERNATIONAL GAY POLO TOURNAMENT APRIL 6-9, 2023

April 7, 2023

Forestburgh Playhouse Announces Summer 2020 Performances

July 6, 2020
Black Tie Dinner

The Black Tie Dinner

October 25, 2018
Sullivan Catskills

The Sullivan Catskills Joins Hudson Valley Restaurant Week This Fall

October 11, 2022
Billy Porter

The Black Tie Dinner in Dallas Will Celebrate its 40th Anniversary This Year!

June 29, 2021