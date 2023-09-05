Pack Your Bags for the 42nd Black Tie Dinner in Dallas!

“VINCINT is set to infuse the atmosphere with an electrifying spirit” said Black Tie Dinner senior co-chair Regina Lyn Pierce.

Singer-songwriter VINCINT will be serving romance under the Mirrorball as entertainer for the 42nd Black Tie Dinner presented by PNC Bank. Black Tie Dinner revealed the incredible vocalist will take the stage Oct. 28 at Sheraton Dallas fresh off his first North American headline tour and Coachella debut in 2022.

“We are thrilled to have the powerhouse pop-vocals of VINCINT join us as this year’s entertainment,” said Black Tie Dinner junior co-chair Dustin Vyers. “He embodies what it means to be proud of who you are, and he shines bright doing it.”

VINCINT released “Take Me Home,” his latest single exploring love and longing following the premiere of his “Romance” dance anthem this year. His debut album “There Will Be Tears” in 2021 followed the breakout success of his single “Be Me” which served as Netflix’s Queer Eye season five theme song.

“VINCINT is set to infuse the atmosphere with an electrifying spirit” said Black Tie Dinner senior co-chair Regina Lyn Pierce. “Through his empowering messages, he will weave threads of unity, lighting up the room and setting the night ablaze with unforgettable moments.”

Don’t miss your chance to see VINCINT at the 42nd Black Tie Dinner on Oct. 28. To find out how to become a Table Captain or other ways to get involved, visit blacktie.org.

