LGBTQ+ Events In Dallas

11 LGBTQ+ Events Every Visitor Should Experience in Dallas!

Pack your bags and head to Dallas to experience the best LGBTQ+ nightlife and events in the USA. “Dallas is an amazing place to go. If you ever have a chance to visit, it’s a place of opportunity and lots of fun! There are so many things to do on and off the strip from the zoo to the museums all the way down to LGBTQ+ nightlife and bars,” says Mikey Nguyen, nightlife empresario and Dallas entrepreneur. Mikey, who was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, has been at the center of the Dallas LGBTQ+ nightlife scene since he was 18, and he loves Dallas for its vibrant and growing LGBTQ+ culture. Currently, Mikey is the CEO of Caven which owns five popular bars and clubs, including JR’s Bar and Grill, TMC, the Rose Room, Station 4, and Sue Ellen’s, and he produces some of the largest LGBTQ+ parties in town. “This community is great and has always taken care of me, and I always try to take care of it. I love it, it’s just so much fun,” he says. As our go to guy in Dallas, Mikey gave us his list of 11 events every LGBTQ+ visitor should experience in Dallas.

PRIDE IN THE GAYBORHOOD

This weeklong celebration in September is the place to party and meet the diverse and exciting LGBTQ+ community in Dallas. prideindallas.org

BLACK TIE DINNER DALLAS

The Black Tie Dinner is the largest fundraising dinner for the LGBTQ+ Community in the nation. This prestigious event has distributed over $27 million to a wide variety of organizations over the years, and they continue to be at the forefront in the struggle for LGBTQ+ equality. blacktie.org

DALLAS HALLOWEEN BLOCK PARTY

Held on the Saturday before Halloween, this is one of the largest and most enjoyable Halloween block parties in Texas. dallashalloweenblockparty.com

THE TEDDY BEAR PARTY

Held in December, you must bring a teddy bear as part of the admission. Proceeds go to The Foundation for LGBTQIA+ Equality, Social Justice for All Communities & Defeating Cancer & life threatening diseases. teddybearparty.org

CARNIVAL

Get into the Mardi Gras spirit in Dallas and come celebrate with beads, dancing, hot men, drag queens, and more. There will be lots of face painting, acrobatics, performances, and tons of fun. station4dallas.com

TEXAS BEAR ROUND-UP 27: 7 DEADLY SINS

Presented by the Dallas Bears, this one-of-a-kind event takes place March 16 – 19, 2023.

A TBRU weekend of celebrating includes those who identify as bears, cubs, otters, and their admirers. There are many events taking place over the course of the weekend including the Kick-Off Party & Costume Contest with fabulous prizes. dallasbears.org/tbru

DALLAS SOUTHERN PRIDE

This is the official annual celebration for Black Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, and Queer individuals to come together and celebrate in Dallas, and it’s one of the largest Black Pride events in the world! There will be a series of exciting performances and parties, an Official Kickoff Party, and much, much more. For a listing of events, dates, and times, visit dallassouthernpride.com

PURPLE PARTY WEEKEND 2023

Taking place May 4 – May 8, 2023, the Purple Party is one of the best dance parties in Dallas! Hosted by the Purple Foundation, come celebrate and raise funds for local organizations that work to improve the quality of life of the Dallas LGBTQ+ community. purplefoundation.org

DALLAS PRIDE 2023

Pride weekend is for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community, and Fair Park gives people a place to come and enjoy being out and proud. dallaspride.org

TEXAS LATINO PRIDE

Held in September, Texas Latino Pride is an event that promotes and honors the diverse Hispanic/Latinx culture and celebrates inclusivity. It has evolved into one of the premier music festivals, and is called “The Fiesta with a Purpose,” helping to raise funds that support organizations that provide services to the LGBTQ+ communities throughout the year. facebook.com/TexasLatinoPride

DALLAS ARTS DISTRICT PRIDE BLOCK PARTY

In celebration of national LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, head to the heart of the Dallas Arts District for pride-themed tours, performances, story-time, movies, local artists, food trucks, artisans, drag shows, runways, outdoor activities, and more! Don’t miss this lively intersection of arts, culture, and LGBTQ+ community pride! dallasartsdistrict.org

