Celebrate Diversity During Arosa Gay Ski Week 2024

Arosa Gay Ski Week 18 Hofmaran

Whether you're an avid skier or a novice on the slopes, Arosa Gay Ski Week offers a wide range of activities to suit every interest.

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo by Hofmaran)

Ski the slopes while celebrating diversity in Arosa, Switzerland at the annual Arosa Gay Ski Week 2024.

Skiers of all levels can live it up and experience an extraordinary week of fun this winter from January 20 – 27, 2024. More than 600 guests from 30+ countries will be attending Arosa Gay Ski Week. According to drag queen Epiphany Get Paid from NYC, Arosa Gay Ski Week is “Absolutely the best Gay Ski Week in Europe! Beautiful mountains, world-class entertainment, and tons of guys!”

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo By Aaron Cobbett)

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo By Aaron Cobbett)

All of the events during the week are mixed and welcome all members of the LGBTQ+ community. There are plenty of daytime activities, nightly dinners, and vibrant events to choose from. Some of the events last year included a Break The Ice Welcome Party, Let’s Have A Ski Ski Group Skiing & Boarding Fun, the Fabulous Downhill Skiing Arosa Drag Race Competition, and the delicious Heidi In Wonderland Drag Dinner.

Arosa Gay Ski Week Drag Race (Photo by Jorge Pereira)

Arosa Gay Ski Week Drag Race (Photo by Jorge Pereira)

Other events include night sledding, cheese fondue dinners, and extravagant parties. Bring your best white attire because the fantastic week finishes with the White SnowBall Closing Party.

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo by Aaron Cobbett)

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo by Aaron Cobbett)

Keep in mind that Arosa Gay Ski Week is more than just skiing and snowboarding. It’s a celebration of acceptance, diversity, and inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community. Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to organizations that promote acceptance and equality.

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo by Aaron Cobbett)

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo by Aaron Cobbett)

To get to Arosa Gay Ski Week by air, fly to ZURICH Airport with SWISS International Air Lines, then take the Intercity Express train to CHUR, followed by a connection to the Arosa train.

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo by Jorge Pereira)

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo by Jorge Pereira)

For lodging, there are 14 gay-friendly partner hotels and a various amount of other LGBTQ+-friendly private accommodations that offer special packages. Most of the partner accommodations have joined the Travel Proud label. The Travel Proud label is a way of making travel more inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community. Event and ski passes will be offered at a discounted price if booked together with one of Arosa Gay Ski Week partner’s accommodations.

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo by Aaron Cobbett)

Arosa Gay Ski Week (Photo by Aaron Cobbett)

There are three different kinds of event passes that give you the option to enjoy these events all week, mid week, or just for the weekend. For more information visit https://www.arosa-gayskiweek.com/

