COLD DRINKS, ANYWHERE YOU GO

With summer approaching, everyone will be wanting chilled drinks to help keep the party going. Camelbak just launched their newest portable cooler, the Chillbak Pack 30. This unique cooler is a wearable backpack that keeps drinks ice cold for up to 70 hours and even has a compartment that dispenses up to 6 liters of chilled water. Whether you’re hiking, camping, tailgating, or hanging at the beach, there’s never been an easier way to take refreshing, cold drinks anywhere and everywhere. $300. www.camelbak.coms

