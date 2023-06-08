Beauty Queen Clean from Alder New York

Refreshed, gorgeous skin is the gift of vegan skincare products from Alder New York. The independent line is queer- and woman-owned, formulating plant-based extracts with science backed ingredients for quality masks, creams, mists, and more. Alder’s luscious Clean Skincare Set is a popular bundle, curated to gently clean and rehydrate your face with products like the Everyday Cleanser, oil-free Balancing Serum, Lightweight Moisturizer gel, antioxidant-rich Hydrating Oil, and retinol-alternative Nourishing Cream to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus all of Alder’s products are third-party vetted to ensure they’re safe for you and the planet, always packaged with recycled materials, free from animal testing, and Vegan Action–certified. $172. aldernewyork.com

