Rediscover Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island, was founded on the principles of freedom, independence and acceptance.

That spirit is still alive today in this bustling city, which is home to a thriving, diverse and dynamic community. Blending the urban sophistication of a big city with the charm of a small New England town, Providence is known for its walkability, fabulous restaurants and sophisticated arts scene. Conveniently located between Boston and New York City, Providence is easy to get to by car, train or plane.

From authentic Italian cuisine on Federal Hill to seafood fresh from Narragansett Bay, Providence offers a dazzling array of restaurants that will delight even the most discerning palate. The city’s chefs are known for employing innovative techniques, while at the same time embracing the culinary traditions of the varied cultures that immigrated to the area over the centuries. As home to the world’s largest culinary educator, Johnson & Wales University, Providence reaps the rewards of having many of the school’s alumni and students display their culinary talents in local restaurants. And Providence Restaurant Weeks in January and July offer two weeks of dining specials that make trying a new restaurant enticing.

Each of Providence’s diverse and varied neighborhoods has its own distinct personality. The compact downtown provides a busy hub of restaurants, shops and theaters, while the Fox Point neighborhood has a much more relaxed atmosphere, with a mix of cool vintage shopping and modern dining. Federal Hill, recently named “One of the Five Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in the U.S.” by Travel + Leisure, is known for its Italian influence, while the Broad Street area features a more varied selection of international markets, bodegas and restaurants. Hang out with the students on College Hill, Benefit Street and Thayer Street or take a stroll along the RiverWalk and enjoy the scenery, parks and shops along the Providence River. For a unique experience, glide along the rivers of downtown in an authentic Venetian gondola.

Providence’s vibrant nightlife features a variety of bars and clubs, where you can hit the dance floor or relax and catch up with friends. Whether you prefer the laid-back atmosphere of a local brewery or a more intimate cocktail bar setting, you’re sure to find somewhere to suit your mood. Channel your inner rock star at karaoke or show off your smarts at a trivia night. Providence offers a diverse music scene, so there’s always a cool show lined up. For something fun(ny), head to the Comedy Connection of Rhode Island for a night of giggles.

With a thriving arts district and a commitment to historical preservation, Providence offers a variety of entertainment options and unique venues. Tony award-winning Trinity Rep draws throngs of theatergoers into the city, while the Providence Performing Arts Center hosts concerts, comedians and tours of Broadway’s biggest hits. For museum lovers, the RISD Museum at the Rhode Island School of Design houses works of art, ranging from Greek sculpture and French Impressionist paintings to contemporary multimedia art. The Museum of Natural History and Planetarium serves as a unique educational and culture resource with exhibits and programming designed to inspire an enjoyment of the natural world.

One of Providence’s most popular cultural events is WaterFire, a multisensory art installation, highlighted by a series of bonfires installed on the three rivers of Downtown Providence. Illuminating nearly two-thirds of a mile of public spaces, the event features a flotilla of performers traveling the river in torch-lit vessels. Typically held from May to November, WaterFire has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city for nearly 30 years. The combination of aromatic wood smoke, flickering firelight and enchanting music creates a truly singular experience.

In addition to WaterFire, Providence is home to several annual festivals and events that mean there’s almost always something happening. September’s PVDFest showcases the city’s artistic, cultural and culinary talents while Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular in October is an ideal way to get in the Halloween mood. RI Comic Con in November features guests from all the hottest fandoms for a weekend of celebrity sightings, autographs and cosplay. The holiday season kicks off with Providence’s Three Nights of Lights festival including tree lightings, public art activations and more. Summer events like Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival and PrideFest bring visitors from around the world to The Creative Capital.

Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village is one of the oldest zoos in the country and home to more than 100 different species of animals. Other family-friendly activities include the Providence Children’s Museum, skating and ice bumper cars at the BankNewport City Center, and Providence Ghost Tour’s spooky walking tour of Providence’s not-so-departed residents.

With so many options in Providence, you can curate a getaway that is uniquely yours.

Plan now at GoProvidence.com.

