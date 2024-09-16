Home » Sanuk Foot Fetish

Sanuk Foot Fetish

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Sanuk Sidewalk Surfer

Sanuk footwear is beloved by travelers who appreciate their lightweight, versatile styles, as well as their commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing and savvy designs using sustainable, vegan materials like hemp, sugarcane, and recycled polyester. The new Sanuk Sidewalk Surfer Lite 2 SL puts all of those factors to good use in a stylish loafer that can dress up or down. It’s made with a soft hemp and responsibly sourced cotton blend, SugarLite outsole, and cork-lined insole with sturdy heel pad, designed for comfort with or without socks. Along with conscientious environmental policies, Sanuk’s philanthropic arm works with non-profits that protect against climate change, keep oceans clean, and support the LGBTQ+ community. $60. sanuk.com

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Orvis The Ultimate Doggie Bag | The Chuckwagon...

Coop Sleep Adjustable Travel Pillow

Otterbox Premium Pro Glass Privacy Guard

Your Hair, Your Rules | Meridian Grooming

Reading is Sexy with Rakuten’s Kobo Libra 2

Brilliant Skincare For Men from Lumin

Focus On This | Nikon’s PROSTAFF P3

View Calendar

Editor's Pick

Sanuk Foot Fetish
by Our Editors
World Eats: Venice, Italy
by Arthur Wooten
A California Road Trip
by Kelsy Chauvin

For You

Personal Tech Assistant  from Amazon
by Our Editors
Sandra Bernhard talks “Pose”, politics, and prognostications for 2020
by Keith langston
The Growing Allure of Independent Accommodations
by Jimmy Im

Conditions

New York
overcast clouds
84%
3.1mp/h
88%
62°F
64°
56°
61°
Mon
72°
Tue
73°
Wed
67°
Thu
68°
Fri
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2024 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.