Sanuk Foot Fetish

Sanuk footwear is beloved by travelers who appreciate their lightweight, versatile styles, as well as their commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing and savvy designs using sustainable, vegan materials like hemp, sugarcane, and recycled polyester. The new Sanuk Sidewalk Surfer Lite 2 SL puts all of those factors to good use in a stylish loafer that can dress up or down. It’s made with a soft hemp and responsibly sourced cotton blend, SugarLite outsole, and cork-lined insole with sturdy heel pad, designed for comfort with or without socks. Along with conscientious environmental policies, Sanuk’s philanthropic arm works with non-profits that protect against climate change, keep oceans clean, and support the LGBTQ+ community. $60. sanuk.com

