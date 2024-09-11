Home » Coop Sleep Adjustable Travel Pillow

Coop Sleep Adjustable Travel Pillow

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

Rock solid sleep is a gift, and the right pillow can unlock the best rest. Thankfully, Coop Sleep has transformed its full-size original pil- low into a portable version. The Original Travel & Camp Adjustable Pillow is half the size of the best-selling full-size Original Adjustable Pillow. Both are made with proprietary blends of memory-foam- and-microfiber fill, with double zippered pillow cases that let you to adjust the fill amount and remove the breathable outer case for easy machine washing. Plus its hypoallergenic, made with bamboo- derived materials, and is Greenguard Gold Certified. The Travel Pillow compresses into the included nylon stuff sack for easy packing, And Coop pillows come with a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can give it a sleep test before committing. $40. coopsleepgoods.com

