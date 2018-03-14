DreamScape: Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. Aruba, Leeward Antilles

If you’re looking for a luxurious, adults-only boutique resort that offers an exclusive Caribbean experience, this is the place for you. The 104-room Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort has been voted the most romantic hotel in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor readers, and it’s easy to see why. The property, located on 14 palm-studded acres, protects the surrounding environment with some of the strictest sustainability practices in Aruba—it was awarded LEED Silver certification. During the day, enjoy the fresh-water infinity pool or lounge on the sand with a tropical cocktail from the on-site beach bar. Afterward, revive your skin at Purun Spa that uses Papiamento techniques by incorporating the elements of water, sand, coconut, and, of course, aloe. At night, watch the sunset from the oceanfront deck at Elements restaurant with its taste of Aruba menu featuring catch-of-the-day seafood with European flair. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort L.G. Smith Boulevard #55B. Tel: 297-583-1100. Minimum of five nights and rates from $350-$600 per night. www.bucuti.com

