Dreamscape: Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, France

Penthouse View from the George V Paris

There’s a reason why Paris is known as the most romantic city in the world. Dazzling public artworks, historic buildings, a sense of culture brimming around every corner, and delectable culinary delights…there’s no city quite like it. And there’s no better way to experience The City of Light than at the George V. This ultra-luxurious property puts guests in the middle of the city, close to the Arc de Triomphe, Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower, and more. The interior has a classic Parisian flair, and the lobby features spectacular floral designs from renowned artist Jeff Leatham. After an exciting day of exploring, relax at the hotel’s spa, which nourishes and heals with innovative treatments using argan oils, glacial salts, sea fennel, and more. For a romantic meal, the opulent dining room of La Cinq is a best bet. The restaurant focuses on modern French cuisine and rare wines, chosen by the in-house sommelier. La Cinq has been awarded three Michelin stars and is considered one of the best restaurants in all of Paris. The George V is the perfect hotel to celebrate a romantic trip to Paris. Rates start at $1,177 USD per night. www.FourSeasons.com/Paris

