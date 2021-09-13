Dreamscape: The Stanford Inn by the Sea, Mendocino County

Sitting atop a coastal bluff in the small Northern California community of Mendocino, is The Stanford Inn by the Sea. Outside, crashing cobalt waves are greeted by an emerald green forest, with the resort nestled comfortably between the two. Inside, the Inn’s restaurant prepares farm-to-table meals daily using produce from the on-site garden, as well as local meats and cheeses. Dishes include baked corn tortillas topped with cauliflower-walnut adobo, avocado, and pico de gallo; and Hawaiian-inspired smoky mushrooms with coconut rice. Their wonderful selection of organic wines complements your meal. Guests are also treated to plant-based cooking classes, and the resort’s spa is a soothing oasis of meditative treatments that help balance body, mind, and spirit. Best of all, the resort is extremely pet friendly. In fact, don’t be surprised if you spot a few furry friends in the resort’s cafe, or out on canoes with their owners. Rates start at US $351. 44850 Comptche Ukiah Road, Mendocino, California. www.stanfordinn.com

You May Also Enjoy: