Boston is Hosting the “Taste of Iceland” Festival in April

Among many delights, celebrate Iceland ‘s rich storytelling tradition with a talk hosted by First Lady of Iceland and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, Eliza Reid.

Iceland is a destination that’s on virtually everyone’s bucket list. Towering mountains, enormous waterfalls, mammoth glaciers, and the shimmering northern lights above…who could possibly resist natural wonders like that? Add to all this natural beauty, a country that is filled with culture, art, and a surprisingly delicious and envied food scene. From April 7-11, Iceland will be transporting its roots to Boston for the Taste of Iceland 2022 festival, where the nation will be showing off all there is to eat, drink, and do in their gorgeous country. From healing yoga to a writing workshop with Iceland’s First Lady, this is a festival not to be missed.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:

Icelandic Culinary Experience:

Hosted daily starting at 5 p.m. from April 7 – 10 at the Cheeky Monkey , Icelandic chef Viktor Örn Andrésson and Head Chef at Cheeky Monkey, Wagner Sousa, will prepare a sampling of traditional bar fare with an Icelandic twist. The menu will also feature an exclusive beer created for and only available during the Taste of Iceland Festival.

Dishes on offer will include “Nordic tacos”, like smoked arctic char with sunchoke and dill, and fried cod with chili and coleslaw, as well as a grilled rack of lamb complete with bearnaise sauce, mushrooms, and fried potatoes. Guests can also expect a special dessert made with authentic Icelandic skyr. Reservations can be made at Resy.com



“The Write Stuff” Featuring Iceland‘s First Lady, Eliza Reid:

Celebrate Iceland‘s rich storytelling tradition with a talk hosted by First Lady of Iceland and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, Eliza Reid. Eliza will discuss her critically acclaimed book ‘ Secrets of the Sprakkar,’ and how she explored the cultural roots of Iceland‘s attitude towards equality and examined how her home country can continue to progress.

Guests will also experience a fireside chat with Eliza and Pulitzer Prize Winner Geraldine Brooks, along with Q&A and book-signing opportunities. The event is free and follows a first-come, first-serve policy. The event will be taking place at the Trident Bookseller and Cafe.

Elemental Sound Bath:

Icelandic Energy Healer, Jósa Goodlife, will take attendees on a meditative journey using the sounds of nature to create a truly rejuvenating experience. Plus, the event is loaded with goodies, and attendees will receive a yoga mat, courtesy of Iceland Provisions; a facial towel and skincare from Blue Lagoon; a blanket courtesy of Icelandair; and water from Icelandic Glacial.

Also, there will be a snack bar that opens after the meditative journey offerings tons of Icelandic treats. The event will take place in Porter Square in Cambridge. It’s a first-come-first-serve event, so arrive early. Details can be found here.

On top of the events mentioned above, there are many more taking place throughout the week, including an Icelandic photo exhibit from photographer Chris Burkard, as well as the Reykjavik Calling music festival (a play on Boston’s famous Boston Calling festival) which will feature Icelandic musicians like Briet and Axel Flovent.

Taste of Iceland 2022 takes place in Boston from April 7-11. For more information and a complete schedule of events, click here.

