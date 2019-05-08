The Theater Directory

Curtain Up: Your Ultimate Pride Guide to NYC Culture

Are you headed to New York City for the epic trifecta of WorldPride, NYC Pride and Stonewall50? June promises to be an action-packed month, but if there is one experience to add to your rainbow agenda, it’s catching a Broadway show or other cultural happening. Check out our must-see list:

Ain’t Too Proud introduces the “Classic Five” members (and a few more), delivering their character traits, trials and tribulations in flashy Broadway bites. Their rise to success — from the segregated South to Detroit’s burgeoning metropolis to a worldwide phenomenon — came with a price. The exceptional performances, supported by an ensemble that collectively exudes scintillating swagger through Sergio Trujillo’s palpitating choreography, are nothing short of electric.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Imperial Theatre

249 West 45th Street

The Cher Show

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show

Neil Simon Theatre

250 West 52nd Street

New York, NY 10019

This gut-punching musical mash-up of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone, gorgeously sets the Greek myths in Industrial Era saloon that fractures into Hade’s Underworld. The all-star cast features Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, and Broadway veteran André de Shields. Transcending its Greek origins, Hadestown accessibly references timeless societal issues and is as thoughtful as it is beautiful.

Hadestown

Walter Kerr Theatre

219 West 48th Street

British playwright Jez Butterworth’s enthralling play, set in 1981 and dramatizing an Irish family’s involvement with the I.R.A., is packed with enough incident and characters to fill a half-dozen plays. With a cast of 22 actors, its three-hour and 15-minute running time flies by as black comedy mixes with darker tragedy, familial bonds clash with unrequited desires, and music, dance, confessional sanctity, and brutality intrude into a mashup of politics, poetry, profanity, and prophecy.

The Ferryman

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

242 W. 42nd Street

All of the salaciousness of a famed Parisian haunt are hiding in plain sight in Company XIV’s outer borough Bushwick warehouse theatre. Here you’ll find an adult take on Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, gorgeously choreographed by Austin McCormick and featuring a kaleidoscope of visual treats. Expect a neo-baroque extravaganza with plenty of burlesque and cirque acts to add folly to your trip down the rabbit hole.

Queen of Hearts

Théâtre XIV

383 Troutman Street, Bushwick, Brooklyn

Perhaps the biggest-hearted musical of the season, The Prom follows a quartet of middle-aged New York actors as they head to the Midwest for a publicity stunt to resurrect their careers after a scathing review. They attempt to help a teen wanting to take her girlfriend to prom, and in the process, get schooled. The Prom teaches lessons of tolerance and acceptance through laughter, and the troupe’s narcissism eventually gives way to empathy with the help of the story’s unassuming heroine. The high-energy action is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Queen Of THE RIDE

Queen of THE RIDE is a 1-hour adult-themed ride cruising Manhattan with live drag street performances! On our interactive Friday night experience, you’ll hop aboard THE RIDE, our luxury motorcoach with stadium-style seating, high-quality audio/visual technology and 3,000 LED lights. Blurring the boundaries between what’s really happening outside and what’s part of the show, your hilarious drag queen host will guide you through wild performances right on the streets of New York City!

Queen of THE RIDE is available on the Third Friday of every month through June 2019!

Celebrate PRIDE on our very own party bus for Queen of THE RIDE!

Friday, June 21st at 8:00PM & 9:30PM & Friday June, 28th at 8:00PM & 9:30PM.

Complimentary drink included before and after the show at Ritz Bar & Lounge (Queen of THE RIDE’s boarding location).

Tickets available at ExperienceTheRide.com/QOTR. Use code PASSPORT and save $20 per ticket!

Director Daniel Fish’s “jarringly atmospheric” reimagining takes this classic musical and jolts it with vital energy, along with new orchestrations and arrangements, which unearth psychologically complex relationships among this band of settlers in turn-of-the-century “Indian Territory.” Live video feed, a contemporary interpretation of the dream ballet, and chili and cornbread at intermission and to the immersive experience.

Oklahoma!

Circle in the Square

1633 Broadway

This year’s Pride festivities are packed with more than 50 events, including terrific cultural offerings that celebrate the LGBTQ community. The male repertory dance company 10 Hairy Legs presents its seventh New York season, including a world premiere work by Larry Keigwin and Adam Barruch. A special benefit on June 29 benefits the company’s New Works Fund and offers a chance to meet the artists at a post-performance champagne reception.

Ten Hairy Legs

New York Live Arts

219 West 19th Street

June 27 – 29

Nominated for this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Drama, playwright-actor Heidi Schreck isn’t only expanding our definition of America’s seminal document; she’s also redefining what a play can be. Schreck outlines her upbringing and the legion hall debates about the Constitution (which she continually won) that would fund her college education and chart her political perspective. Evaluating this famed document’s lack of protection toward women and minority groups, Schreck engagingly explains how current political affairs are a reflection of age-old doctrines.

What the Constitution Means to Me

The Helen Hayes Theatre

240 West 44th Street

Wicked

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation now celebrating its 15th year, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade.” Time Magazine cheers, “if every musical had the brain, the heart, and the courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place.”

The Gershwin Theatre on 50th Street and Broadway is that magical place. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

“It has something Broadway musicals have largely given up on: a story that adults can take seriously.” –Time Magazine

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 14 countries around the world and has been seen by over 55 million people worldwide.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Follow WICKED on Twitter: @WICKED_Musical, Facebook at www.Facebook.com/WickedtheMusical and on Instagram @wicked_musical