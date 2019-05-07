SWISS Celebrates 10th Tenth Anniversary with Hiltl of Zurich

SWISS is marking the tenth anniversary of its collaboration with Hiltl of Zurich, the oldest vegetarian restaurant in the world. To honor the occasion, SWISS will be offering an exclusively vegetarian three-course Hiltl meal option to Economy Class travelers on selected long-haul flights. Hiltl has been providing creative meatless meals for travelers in all seating classes on SWISS long-haul services from Switzerland since 2009.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its culinary collaboration with Hiltl this May. The long-standing partnership began in 2009, when Hiltl vegetarian meals were first offered aboard SWISS flights as part of the airline’s award-winning “SWISS Taste of Switzerland” inflight foodservice program. Following this, SWISS decided to expand its range of vegetarian offerings on board. And with the Hiltl company, SWISS selected a strong Swiss partner to provide this additional inflight fare.

Three Courses for Economy

SWISS is marking the tenth anniversary of its Hiltl collaboration this May by providing special vegetarian meals in all classes of travel on selected long-haul flights. The anniversary offering in Economy Class extends to three courses: a starter of a spicy beetroot tabbouleh, a main course choice of penne with vegetarian bolognaise or a massaman curry and a vegan mango mousse for dessert. Travelers who do not wish to forgo their meat during the month of May, however, will still be able to order any of six à la carte meals via swiss.com in advance of their flight.

First and Business Class travelers will also be offered special Hiltl anniversary meals in the month of May. SWISS First customers will have the additional option for their main course of a vegetarian Tofu Mirsang, while SWISS Business travelers can opt for potato gnocchi in a saffron sauce.

A Growing Option

“Hiltl is a byword for varied high-quality vegetarian cuisine,” says Jan Trachsel, SWISS’s Manager Inflight Culinary Development Intercontinental. “And as a premium airline, we greatly appreciate being able to count on our collaboration with them to offer our guests such tasty vegetarian meals.”

Since 2016 Hiltl has also been providing special vegetarian meals for SWISS, such as for vegan travellers or those with certain food allergies or intolerances. And last year saw the collaboration further extended with the addition of an exclusive Hiltl meal to the pre-bookable quality à la carte selection that is available for SWISS long-haul flights.