Celebrity Cruises Launches New Inclusive Ad Campaign and Initiative

Celebrity Cruises’ new diverse ad campaign and initiative launches in early April.

Celebrity Cruises has launched a new ad campaign and initiative to help bring more diversity and inclusivity into the travel industry, and more specifically, the cruise industry. The new campaign, called the All-Inclusive Photo Project (abbreviated as AIPP), sees Celebrity creating a diversity-focused image library of open-source content. This means that other brands will also be able to use the photos in order to help build up a portfolio of diverse and inclusive images for their companies too.

“For far too long, ‘all-inclusive’ in the travel industry has meant everything on your vacation is included in one price. We set out to challenge this conventional thinking by imagining the phrase through the lens of others. What Annie and all of the talented artists involved in this project have captured so beautifully, is that for vacations to really live up to the marketing moniker ‘all-inclusive,’ then they should start by using images that are inclusive of all, not just a few.” ~ Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo

Model Jillian Mercado is photographed by Annie Leibovitz dining on a Celebrity Cruise ship. Mercado is one of the few professional models who is a member of the disabled community.

The photographs feature everyone who loves travel. This includes people of color, same-sex couples, members of the disabled and amputee communities, cancer survivors, and travelers of various religious and cultural backgrounds. The initiative is also using a diverse array of photographers too, which include world-renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz, as well as Giles Duley, Naima Green, and Jarrad Seng.

“As global brands, we have a powerful platform to act as a catalyst of positive change. We know we have more work to do and we hope we inspire others to join us on this important journey. By leveraging our collective travel industry might, we can begin to make travel marketing truly ‘all-inclusive,” ~ Michael Scheiner, Cheif Marketing Officer, Celebrity Cruises

The campaign is set to officially launch in early April and it will be interesting to see how these images are used by companies and how they help change the preconceived biases people may have of what a traveler looks like. Best of all, Celebrity states that they will continue adding new photographs to the collection over time, helping to keep it stocked with fresh images.

For more information on the photographers and talent featured in the AIPP campaign, you can visit www.celebritycruises.com/PhotoProject.

If you’re a travel brand interested in accessing the AIPP library, visit https://allinclusivephotoproject.com.

