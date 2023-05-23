Portrait of Pride — Trent Brock & Jamil Price

Tell us about yourselves and what you do for a living?

Trent: Hi, I’m Trent! I grew up in a military family, so we moved frequently from Kansas and Germany to Texas and Hawaii. We eventually settled in the Nashville, Tennessee area when I was finishing elementary school. I attended Western Kentucky University for undergrad and grad school. I now work in marketing, focusing on brand reputation, public relations, social media, and sponsorships. Before that, I worked in local TV news as a newscast producer for a few stations in the southeast.

Jamil: I’m Jamil! I was born and raised in the Nashville area. However, Trent and I didn’t meet until we lived and worked in Knoxville, Tennessee. I attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville for my undergrad and Auburn University for my graduate degree. Before transitioning to a healthcare company, I worked in higher education administration, specifically new student orientation. I’m currently leading my company’s early talent strategy across North America.

Where do you live, and why did you choose to make this your home?

Jamil: We relocated and planted roots in Tampa, Florida, nearly eight years ago. We recognize we’re biased, but it’s the best city in Florida. Everyone is incredibly friendly (how could we not be, we live in paradise!), the weather is great year-round, the beach is our backyard, the culinary scene is rapidly growing, it’s diverse, and the LGBTQIA+ community is accepted and celebrated.

Trent: In all honesty, we consider ourselves incredibly lucky to be in Tampa. It wasn’t even on our radar until Jamil received a job offer from his current employer. At the time, we were in a long-distance relationship. Jamil lived in Knoxville, and I lived in Louisville, Kentucky. As they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder. Within a few short months, I eventually relocated to Tampa.

Jamil: Tampa will always be near and dear to our hearts. We’ve met so many wonderful people, built our house, and recently got married. You’ll have to drag us kicking and screaming if we’re forced to leave!

Where did you first meet?

Trent: Oh, boy! We’ll give you the Cliff Notes version. We met initially on an app in Knoxville. After talking for a while, Jamil and I met in person for the first time to go to a comedy show at the Tennessee Theatre. We had a great time, but we were both busy young professionals, so we weren’t as communicative in the weeks after.

Jamil: Yeah, Trent’s really giving the Cliff Notes version. Fast forward a couple of months to when we reconnected at a friend’s birthday celebration. Trent’s birthday was the following week, so I invited him to lunch. We did lunch, and as they say, the rest is history.

Where did you go on your first holiday together and why?

Jamil: Thankfully, we both love to travel, so it’s no surprise our first trip together was very early into our relationship. Thinking he’d decline because it was premature, at Trent’s birthday lunch, I invited him to a weekend in Atlanta. The New York Yankees were going to be in town, and I’ve been a Yankees fan since childhood. To my surprise, Trent accepted the invite, and we had a great weekend.

Trent: Our first international trip together was just a few months later. We enjoyed a relaxing yet eventful week in Cancún, Mexico, before I started a new job in Louisville.

When did you get engaged, and who proposed to whom?

Jamil: There was no proposal! In all seriousness, we’ve always enjoyed doing things our way. Neither of us felt like we needed to get down on one knee. When you know, you know. We had reached a natural point in our relationship where marriage was the next step. It also eliminated the pressure of getting engaged and gave us the opportunity to custom design our rings together.

Where did you get married and when? Please describe what this experience was like and what it meant to you.

Trent: Our wedding was perfect, and we did it our way, too. After we decided to get married, we secretly started planning our ceremony.

Jamil: No one knew but our 26 family members and friends who were invited, and they were sworn to secrecy! Thankfully, no there were no loose lips. After more than a year of planning, we walked down the aisle together at Oxford Exchange in Tampa on February 2, 2022.

Trent: Our wedding date of 2/2/22 is significant because 2+2+2+2 = 8. We met in August (the eighth month of the year), and when you turn an eight on its side, it’s the infinity symbol.

Where did you go on your honeymoon, and why did you choose that particular destination?

Trent: You didn’t expect us to wait too long for our first international trip as husbands, did you?! A couple of hours after our wedding, we were on several planes to French Polynesia for our honeymoon.

Jamil: When determining where to go, we were torn between Tahiti, Greece, and Puerto Rico. Ultimately, we wanted to go somewhere warm, relaxing, and unexpected. We made the right decision! We stayed in an overwater bungalow on the island of Moorea (a bucket list item!), swam with sharks and sting rays, and went snorkeling daily. If given the opportunity, we’d go back in a heartbeat.

Please describe what it means to be an interracial gay couple. What are some of the challenges you have faced, and the joys you have experienced?

Jamil: It hasn’t been something we’ve focused a lot of time and energy on; however, we’ve learned and accepted many things about each other’s background, how we were raised, and our cultures.

Trent: We’re certainly grateful for those who laid the strong foundation for us to love who we love, even if it’s the same sex or a person with a different skin tone.

