Meet the Winners of the 2017 Southern Decadence Contest

A DECADENT TRIP TO NEW ORLEANS

Gay couple wins luxury trip to New Orleans’ Southern Decadence

This past Labor Day Weekend, a gay couple took a trip of a lifetime thanks to a contest from Passport and the New Orleans Hotel Collection (http://www.neworleanshotelcollection.com/). The lucky winners, Anthony Juarez and his partner, Michael, flew from their home in Washington D.C. to enjoy the sights and sounds of Decadence while also enjoying the Southern charm of New Orleans. Taking time away from working as a digital strategist for the US Senate, Anthony and Michael stayed in the luxurious Bourbon Orleans Hotel, part of the New Orleans Hotel Collection. The two were at the center of the action, since the property is located on the corner of St Ann and Bourbon Streets, just a block off Jackson Square. After a night out enjoying the city’s world-famous nightlife, they took time to recuperate at the hotel’s gorgeous courtyard pool before savoring dinner for two at Broussard’s Restaurant followed by a cocktail at the bar surrounded by live jazz.

We took some time to find out the best parts of Anthony and Michael’s trip.

Tell us about the most memorable and favorite parts of Southern Decadence and New Orleans?

Probably some of the more memorable parts included the official Southern Decadence event. We were at Napoleon’s Itch (https://www.facebook.com/Napoleonsitch/?rf=222690798064413) watching the event and ended up making friends with a few people there. We all were talking about why we came out to the event, drinking with them, and having a good time. Another memorable part of the trip was the food, of course. Everyone raves about New Orleans’ food, and they were right!! I’m still missing beignets from Café Du Monde (www.cafedumonde.com).

Any anecdotes you’d be too embarrassed to tell your family?

Just maybe a couple of conversations we had with some people at Napoleon’s Itch that are probably something you don’t want to talk with your family about.

What part did the New Orleans Hotel Group (The Bourbon Orleans Hotel) have in making your stay unforgettable?

The Bourbon Orleans Hotel (www.bourbonorleans.com) was amazing. The hotel and room were amazing, food from the room service was delicious, and their accommodations were incredible (like our balcony suite). I would definitely recommend anyone to stay there, and I’ll be a returning guest.

Tell us about something unexpected you discovered while in NoLa?

It would probably be the culture and atmosphere there. It being my first time visiting, with my only knowledge being from the Princess and the Frog and American Horror Story: Coven, you can see how much history is preserved and celebrated in the city. From jazz music beginning there, you will see a big band around every corner just playing and having a good time. The art and architecture of the buildings are still well preserved and incredible to look at and be around. This is a city that takes pride in who they are and where they live.

New Orleans is known as one of the biggest party towns in the world, would you recommend the Bourbon Orleans Hotel as a place to recover, relax, and unwind?

Yes, I would recommend. There were a few nights where we stayed out late partying around Bourbon Street, and we needed to relax. During the day, we would lie by the pool, or sit outside the balcony and hear a big band play around the corner. Plus, the room was nice, even if you wanted to sit on the couch and watch a bit of Harry Potter on the TV, you could. We actually did do that.

To the future Southern Decadence Travel, don’t forget to bring ___________ on your trip.

Energy! Because you are going to need it at Southern Decadence with the lively atmosphere there. Maybe a fun, big hand fan as well because you can show off your personality, and it does get hot, so you can cool yourself down too.