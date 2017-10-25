A Taste Of Switzerland This Autumn On Swiss

SWISS International Air Lines has perfected the art of serving gourmet meals at 35,000 feet. For the past 14 years, SWISS has featured a host of talented Swiss regional chefs who have created special dishes for onboard service in their first and business-class cabins as part of the SWISS Taste of Switzerland program. Since its inception, SWISS Taste of Switzerland has worked with more than 50 of the highest quality Swiss hotels and restaurants, holding an entire galaxy of Michelin stars among them. The chefs come from almost every canton of Switzerland and each has placed their own unique stamp on the dishes from their native regions.

This Autumn SWISS will be offering culinary creations by Christian Kuchler of the Taverne zum Schäfli in Wigoltingen, Canton Thurgau to its passengers in the latest chapter of its “SWISS Taste of Switzerland” inflight foodservice program. The specialties are available to First and Business Class travelers on long-haul flights from Switzerland.

Having first come aboard in summer 2003, Canton Thurgau will again feature in SWISS’s inflight food offerings until early December. Christian Kuchler of the Taverne zum Schäfli in Wigoltingen, the holder of 18 GaultMillau points and a Michelin star, has concocted a range of inflight meals specially for SWISS’s long-haul First and Business Class customers: light, creative and contemporary, but with clear elements of classic French cuisine.

Creative Meals

Christian Kuchler has devised a range of meal items for SWISS’s First Class customers on long-haul services from Switzerland. These include a starter of a chestnut velouté with olive oil and a main course of venison medallion with juniper and lime jus, saffron spätzle and red cabbage. A yoghurt mousse with fresh fruit, star anise coulis and crunchy muesli rounds off the selection.

Long-haul Business Class guests, meanwhile, can enjoy a starter of balik salmon sashimi with avocado, cucumber and wasabi vinaigrette, followed by such main-course Christian Kuchler delights as a pikeperch fillet with smoked sturgeon sauce, potato with saffron and rosemary and champagne cabbage. A chocolate and nougat slice with crunchy muesli and calamansi pearls completes the culinary experience.

OH! Regional cheeses, too!

The new long-haul First and Business Class meals are also accompanied by local Thurgau cheeses. First Class customers can enjoy such regional delights as a Holzhofer Bacchus or an Alter Schweizer, while a Herdern Schlosskäse and a Scharfe Maxx with pear bread will be offered in Business Class.

For more information or to book passage visit SWISS.com

https://www.swiss.com/us/en

Advertisement

Your browser does not support the video tag.