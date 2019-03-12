José Manuel Amaro — W Punta de Mita, Mexico

Boasting a Pacific coastline that stretches nearly 200 miles, Riviera Nayarit has become one of Mexico’s most coveted vacation destinations. Puerto Vallarta International Airport is a mere ten-minute drive, but the city hustle quickly gives way to sweeping landscapes, pristine beaches, and quaint towns that offer a deep dive into the country’s cultural and culinary history. José Manuel Amaro, W Insider at W Punta de Mita (Tel: +52-329-2268-333. www.puntademita.com) knows firsthand of the Bahia de Banderas coastal region within Riviera Nayarit. Passionate about the hospitality industry since he was 19 years old, José Manuel worked as a flight attendant for several years before cultivating his skills as a concierge. W Hotels & Resorts’ signature “Whatever/Whenever” service caters to nearly any guest request, and José Manuel has plenty at the ready with recommendations for on-site activities, nearby restaurants, natural wonders, and, of course, Puerto Vallarta’s bustling LGBTQ nightlife.

How would you describe Riviera Nayarit and Punta Mita?

Riviera Nayarit (www.rivieranayarit.com) is one of the most beautiful jewels in Mexico. Its cultural richness and the beauty of its landscapes and beaches are exceptional. Here you’ll discover jungles, white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and beach towns with local flare. Our local culture draws inspiration from the area’s Huichol natives. Indigenous artisans have created colorful works of art throughout W Punta de Mita that tell the stories of our rich culture.

How does W Punta de Mita embody W Hotels & Resorts’ brand identity, and what makes it a unique property?

W Hotels’ passion points are music, fashion, design, and food. When designing W Punta de Mita, careful consideration went into selecting style and décor options that would embody the region’s indigenous roots and bohemian local surf culture. Our WET Deck pool area features a DJ playing music that perfectly complements our tropical, beachside location, and the property frequently hosts concerts, wellness retreats. and other events that align with W Hotels’ brand positioning. Situated on one of Mexico’s best surfing beaches, we’ve worked to establish W Punta de Mita’s identity as an idyllic retreat for both surfers and travelers looking to authentically experience Riviera Nayarit and travel deeper to explore the area’s local culture.

How is traditional Mexican culture incorporated into W Punta de Mita design?

The Huichol culture is a predominant focus in W Punta de Mita’s design. A focal point of the property is a giant Camino Huichol, a walkway made of more than 700,000 individual mosaic tiles with Huichol-inspired designs. It extends from the resort entrance all the way out to the ocean, with stairs that represent the journey of life. Throughout the property, guests can find murals handpainted by a Mexican graffiti artist, and colorful tuk-tuks with locally inspired designs that include traditional luchador masks, papel picado, and candy skulls representative of Day of the Dead. The area’s surf culture plays a significant role in the design as well; guest rooms have décor touches that include beds with headboards made of surfboards and patios with surf-inspired wall art, such as a wall decal of artist Frida Kahlo holding a surfboard.

