Now You Can Visit Greece From Home

Greece has launched a new campaign, #GreeceFromHome, to allow people from around the world to experience the beauty and culture of Greece from their living rooms. The new campaign features videos, articles, and interactive media to help inspire and invigorate your curiosity and wanderlust for gorgeous natural landscapes, scrumptious dishes, and Greek hospitality.

Watch

#GreeceFromHome has started a new video series on their YouTube channel where famous Greeks can share their talents and passions. So far, they’ve released videos like singing with the Greek opera, and wine tasting with wine connoisseur, Ted Lelekas. The YouTube channel will continue to add new videos as the days go on.

Explore

Discover Greece is an excellent resource for anyone needing a dose of beauty and adventure. The website has virtual tours of many of Greece’s famous sites, like the Acropolis, the island of Mykonos, the medieval city of Rhodes, and many more. Stunning video is combined with breathtaking photos, unique facts, and in-depth history of numerous Greek landmarks. Best of all, you can choose from a wide array of topics and interests. Looking for a virtual culinary tour? They have food tours of Athens and Thessaloniki. Want outdoor adventure? You can explore hiking the Meteora and kayaking the caves of Zakynthos. You can discover additional topics like city trips, cultural hubs, boating, and more!

Interact

For more exciting ways to get to know Greece, their social media channels are a must. The photos on their Instagrams are so beautiful, they’re practically art. Better yet, they have two channels – Visit Greece and Discover Greece, both providing some much-needed Insta-therapy during these stressful times.