NAKED YOGA RETREAT IN PALM SPRINGS with Dan Carter

Yogi Dan Carter Brings His Popular Washington, D.C. Yoga Class to Palm Springs This Fall.

Written by Mark Dawson • Photo of Dan Carter by danimalfitness.com

Dan Carter is the owner of Danimal Yoga, a Washington, D.C.-based yoga center that hosts the area’s largest and most social naked yoga group. They have over 1,000 members. Carter and his group hold quarterly retreats throughout the country, including the Self-Renewal Naked Fitness Retreat, taking place November 19-23 at INNdulge, a gay men’s clothing optional resort in Palm Springs.

INNdulge in Palm Springs (photo: inndulge.com)

Why do yoga naked?

According to Carter, the removing of clothes allows for greater connection among participants in the group. “It’s a great equalizer and reminds us that we are all living creatures sharing a common bond.”

He says his classes often lead to life-long friendships, cross-generational conversations and the occasional romantic relationship. “Relationships of all kinds are important for our mental and physical health.”

Photo: danimalfitness.com

Some of the weekend’s other highlights will include massages, nightly happy hours, a hike through the Palm Spring desert, and lounging in the resort’s salt-water pool and jacuzzi.

Due to the pandemic, INNdulge and the Danimal Fitness team have put safety precautions in place for the November retreat. Classes will be kept to half-capacity, masks will be required while groups are congregating, matts will be socially distanced as will all exercise equipment and outside lounging areas.

Photo: danimalfitness.com

And while the retreat is at a gay men’s clothing optional resort, and some of the programming is geared towards gay men, Dan Carter says the weekend is open to bisexual and heterosexual men. “The Self-Renewal Naked Fitness Retreat is an opportunity for all men to learn about their bodies and create brotherhood in the process,” he says, adding, “We’re a very welcoming crew.”

Naked Desert Hiking (photo: inndulge.com)

 

