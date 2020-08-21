A Taste of Vermont in a Glass!

We are always looking for new cocktails that bring to mind some of our favorite destinations. Combining bourbon, blackberry syrup, and lemon juice, this drink served at The Copper Grouse in Manchester, Vermont makes us think of the Green Mountain State and all the wonderful times we have spent enjoying its natural wonders, friendly residents, and delectable New England cuisine.

Blackberry Bramble

(Recipe courtesy of Adam Sears)

2oz bourbon

.75oz blackberry syrup*

.75oz fresh lemon juice

*Blackberry syrup can be made by muddling two small containers of blackberries with 1qt simple syrup. Strain with a fine mesh.

Combine all ingredients over ice, stir and strain over crushed ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

