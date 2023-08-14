Top Posts
Home Destination LGBTQ+ Orlando Portrait of Pride — The Abby Family

Portrait of Pride — The Abby Family

by Robert Adams
The Abby Family Wedding (Photo by Heather Waraksa)

We have been extremely fortunate in that we have friends with kids who are also same-sex couples. I never ever expected my six-year-old to be running around with buddies that also have two moms, and the fact that this is completely normal for him is a dream come true.

Wedding Celebration (Photo by Heather Waraksa)

Sam and I haven’t been on a real trip,  just the two of us, since before we had kids, so I’m often daydreaming about international adventures with her.

Tell us about yourselves and what you do for a living.
Laura: Sam and I have been a couple for the better part of two decades, and we’ve been in business together for five years. We own The Studio @ Beacon, a boutique fitness studio in Beacon, New York where I teach cycling and boxing classes. We take pride in the community we’ve created there, especially as a place where our LGBTQ+ neighbors feel welcome. I am also a writer. I’ve been featured in a variety of publications and last year I wrote and hosted my first podcast with Paradiso Media, Seventeen: Conversations With My Teenage Self.

Sam: After a decade working in media production I made a career switch and now I am an account director at a global market research company.

Independence Day Celebration (Photos courtesy of The Abby Family)

Independence Day Celebration (Photos courtesy of The Abby Family)

Where do you live, and why did you choose to make this your home?
Laura: We live in New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley. After nearly a decade living in New York City we decided to start a family, and we knew that our lovely little one-bedroom apartment wasn’t going to work. I am originally from Long Island, and Sam spent her childhood in New Jersey, so we wanted a place that wasn’t too far from our families. We always loved weekend getaways in the Hudson Valley, and when we discovered Beacon it felt like a perfect place to grow our family.

Where did you first meet?
Laura: I will never ever not feel embarrassed by this, even though we’ve heard from so many couples over the years who also met this way…

Sam: In fall of 2004 I transferred to Emerson College in Boston. Laura and I were both sophomores and I rushed her sorority. We became “sisters.

Where did you go on your first holiday together and why?
Laura: We met when we were 19…I’m not even sure I know how to answer this question. During our spring semester in 2005 I was studying abroad in the Netherlands. Sam flew to Madrid to meet me for a few days. I don’t even know if that counts as our first holiday. Our relationship was really new and rocky, but sleeping in a hotel instead of a hostel was pretty luxurious.

Sam: We moved to LA together in 2007 and spent our first official anniversary in Santa Barbara. That was a pretty great weekend.

Laura: We’ve traveled the world together and she is my absolute favorite travel companion and adventure buddy.

Pages: 1 2

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Six Must-See Museums in Nice, France

July 13, 2023

PASSPORT PROFILE: Douglas Stuart the Author of Shuggie Bain

May 19, 2021

10 of the World’s Best Museums with Free Online Collections

March 27, 2020
Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 Photo by Andrea Rafffin

Movie Museums —Your Passport to Cinematic History

July 19, 2022
2021 International LGBTQ Pride Guide

LGBTQ Pride Guide 2021

May 13, 2021
Vice President of the United States at Capital Pride, Washington DC by Ted Eytan for Capital Pride (Photo by Yurakrasil)

Celebrate Pride in Washington DC

March 1, 2023
Cleveland Skyline By f11 Photo

What’s New In . . . LGBTQ Cleveland Ohio

June 2, 2023

Leave a Comment