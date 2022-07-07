Amazing Destinations and Venues for Your Wedding & Honeymoon

Whether you’re looking for a refined, romantic experience, or one filled with outdoor adventure, these first-class destinations across the globe may be the ideal place for your wedding or honeymoon.

Each year, we look forward to discovering fascinating and joyful places where LGBTQ couples can get married and spend their honeymoon. We asked our writers and editors to find destinations around the world that offer stunning, welcoming, fabulous places for these special occasions. From tropical seaside resorts around the world, to stunning natural settings in the USA, these are some of the best places for unique, romantic, memorable celebrations of love and marriage.

GREAT WEDDING VENUES IN THE USA

EUREKA SPRINGS, ARKANSAS

A rustic small town, nestled within the Ozark mountains and surrounded by lakes, emerald forests, and waterfalls: can you imagine a more perfect sport for a gorgeous wedding? Better yet, Eureka Springs is an incredibly welcoming and inclusive community that’s known for its LGBTQ flare. The number of lodging options and wedding venues are endless, and places like Pond Mountain Lodge (1218 Highway 23 South, Eureka Springs. Tel: 479-253-5877. pondmountainlodge.com) combines the two, offering quaint rooms and LGBTQ weddings services. Or, why not tie the knot in the middle of the forest at the stunning all-glass Thorncrown Chapel (12968 Hwy 62 West, Eureka Springs, Tel: 479-253-7401, thorncrown.com)? With excellent companies like the queer-owned Purdy Arts Company (purdyartcompany.com) offering their photography and videography services, your special day will live forever. A great resource if tying the knot in Eureka Springs is the website GayWeddingsEureka.com. There you can find tons of information on local LGBTQ-welcoming venues, ideas, and more.

NAPLES, FLORIDA

Naples is one of Florida’s most beloved destinations thanks to its fantastic seafood, robust art scene, and proximity to the Everglades and nearby Marco Island. It’s no wonder that Naples has become the new haven for LGBTQ travelers and gay destination weddings. One of the city’s best spots for LGBTQ weddings is the Hyatt House (1345 5th Ave S, Naples. Tel: 239-775-1000. hyatt.com), which sits on a small island near downtown. Complete with a gorgeous pool area and marina access, the hotel is a stunning and friendly spot. The hotel’s director of sales, Karla Feazell, works closely with couples to build their perfect day and has helped put on numerous LGBTQ ceremonies at the property. Naturally, being Florida, beach weddings are also popular The JW Marriott (400 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island. Tel: 239-394-2511 (marriott.com) on nearby Marco island welcomes LGBTQ couples and will do everything they can to give you the beachfront fairytale you deserve. Another excellent beachfront wedding destination in town is at the La Playa Beach and Golf Resort (9891 Gulf Shore Dr, Naples. laplayaresort.com). The resort is a certified member of OutCoast (outcoast.com), a publication dedicated to celebrating and highlighting Florida’s LGBTQ-friendly locales. While you’re in town, don’t forget to visit Bambusa (Empire Plaza, 600 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples. Tel: 239-649-5657. bambusaonline.com), Naples’ best gay bar that’s filled with weekly events and great music.

LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA

Lake Tahoe was formed over 2 million years ago and, by volume, it’s the largest lake in America outside of the Great Lakes. It’s a playground for those seeking adventure and luxury, with watersports, skiing, and hiking all coexisting alongside spas, Michelin-starred restaurants, and grand resorts. It’s the perfect spot for a breathtaking wedding, and locals say that one of the best locations for LGBTQ weddings is Valhalla (1 Valhalla Rd, South Lake Tahoe, Tel: 530-541-4975, valhallatahoe.com). This gorgeous venue sits right on the lake and has hosted numerous LGBTQ ceremonies. Whether you choose to be married outside by the lake, or inside by the cobblestone fireplace, it’s a distinctive and cozy space for a wedding. For the perfect LGBTQ-friendly wedding and lodging option, plan your ceremony at in Tahoe at the Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel (4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, Tel: 530-544-5400, tahoeresorthotel.com). There, you can choose to have your ceremony by the lake, in the hotel’s garden atrium, or in their modern ballroom. Marriott’s Timber Lodge (4100 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, Tel: 530-542-6600, marriott.com) is another stunning and gorgeous mountain lodge-themed resort that will truly make your wedding feel like it’s taking place in a wonderland of nature, especially if you tie the knot during the snowy winter months.

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND

Once home to America’s elite, including the Vanderbilts, the Kennedys, the Dukes, etc.) Newport is now a hotspot for New Englanders and a popular destination for visitors from around the world. With stately mansions, quaint inns, tons of history, and a quintessential seaside vibe, Newport is a wedding destination like no other. Wedding venues in town include The Chanler (117 Memorial Dr., Newport. Tel: 866-793-5664. thechanler.com), which is a breathtaking inn that sits atop a cliff overlooking the ocean, as well as the beautiful Ocean Cliff Resort (65 Ridge Rd, Newport. Tel: 401-619-7925. www.oceancliff1and2.com), which is a Newport-style masterpiece that has long been popular with the LGBTQ community. Best of all, Newport has a friendly and incredibly knowledgeable organization, NewportOUT (2 Tyler St, Newport. Tel: 202-222-8921. newportout.com), which can answer all of your questions about great wedding venues as well as where to stay, eat, and celebrate in style.

ASPEN, COLORADO

Aspen might be known as a ritzy ski town, but it’s also an enchanting mountain retreat. Named for the aspen trees that flourish in the surrounding area, Aspen is always filled with life and energy. From the snow-covered ski season to the bountiful wildlife that shows up during summer and fall, when the hills glow with fiery yellow and orange foliage, Aspen is always beautiful and ever-changing. From hotel weddings at prestigious properties like the St. Regis (315 E Dean St, Aspen. Tel: 970-920-3300. marriott.com), which sits alongside the Elk Mountains; to ceremonies directly on mountainsides or within flowering alpine prairies, like the ones within the Maroon Bells Scenic Area (620 Main St., Carobondale, CO. Tel: 970-945-3319. fs.usda.gov), an Aspen wedding is unlike any other. EquallyWed.com is a website with tons of great ideas and resources for LGBTQ weddings in Aspen, as well as various other destinations around the country. Reaching out to a knowledgeable resource like Equally Wed is a great way to ensure that you find the right venues and services for your special day.

INTERNATIONAL HONEYMOON DESTINATIONS

WAIHEKE ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND

Located off the coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island is an almost unbelievable combination of Napa and Hawaii. Surrounded by clear ocean waters, the Tamaki Strait, and the towering Rarotonga Island in the distance (which is actually a dormant volcano), Waiheke is a taste of the South Pacific. The island is also full of vineyards, small inns, farm-to-table restaurants, and gentle, rolling hills. It’s an island of beauty, contrasts, and immense relaxation. What more could you want for a romantic honeymoon? Popular LGBTQ-friendly hangouts include the Waiheke Island Resort (4 Bay Road, Waiheke Island. Tel: +64-9-372-001. waihekeislandresort.co.nz), which gives guests ocean views and privacy, while being surrounded by lush greenery. During your visit, be sure to visit the incredibly LGBTQ friendly Stonyridge Vineyard (80 Onetangi Rd., Waiheke Island. Tel: +64-9-372-8822. stonyridge.com). There, you can traverse the grape and olive groves; dine on fantastic local oysters, clams, lamb, and fresh salads made from vegetables grown right on the island; and even stay for sunset events and yoga classes. For a truly romantic and adventurous experience, take flight with Waiheke Wings (171 Carsons Road, Waiheke Island. Tel: +64-9-390-1111. waihekewings.co.nz), which takes you on a seaplane, soaring above Waiheke’s beaches, vineyards, and nearby volcanic mountains. It’s a honeymoon experience you’ll never forget.

SCENIC ECLIPSE

Celebrate your honeymoon in the Arctic or Antarctic onboard the Scenic Eclipse (scenicusa.com). The ship is a Polar Class 6 vessel, meaning it has clearance to navigate otherwise unreachable destinations thanks to its robust exterior and technological marvels. The all-suite Eclipse dazzles with luxury and unique opportunities. Guests can enjoy rooms with private Jacuzzis, take in a show, join a yoga class, get a spa treatment, and dine on delectable gourmet food. Those hoping for adventure will also find what they’re looking for, thanks to the Eclipse’s onboard helicopter and submarines, which allow guests to embark on guided tours that are some of the most incredible experiences on Earth. The Eclipse is the perfect way to combine adventure with luxury and pampering as you explore the magnificent and awe-inspiring polar regions.

LAKE LOUISE, CANADA

Banff is a National Park like no other. Within the park’s borders, visitors will discover grand resorts and delicious restaurants that sit at the base of towering mountains, alongside rushing rivers, and nestled along groves of pine trees. One of the most beautiful accommodations in the park is the magnificent Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (111 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, Alberta, Tel: 403-522-3511, fairmont.com). During the summer, you can canoe around the lake, hike the hillsides, or even go for a swim. During winter, skiing, snowshoeing, and ice skating are popular past times. At the end of the day, head inside to one of the chateau’s many restaurants that offer everything from afternoon tea in the chateau’s stunning lobby to fondue at Walliser Stube, or local mountain cuisine at the classic and stately Fairview Bar and Restaurant. If you’re staying at the Chateau, be sure to get a lake-facing room. There’s nothing more inspiring than waking up in the morning to see the beautiful Lake Louise framed by mountains on all sides.

MALTA

Should you celebrate your honeymoon on an island retreat, a historic European metropolis, or a relaxing Mediterranean escape? Why not have all three in Malta? The island nation is known for its stunning landscapes, seaside views, intricate history, and fantastic culinary scene. Plus, it’s incredibly welcoming and LGBTQ-friendly. When visiting, a stay at the InterContinental Malta (St. George’s Bay St. Julian’s. Tel: +356-2137-7600. malta.intercontinental.com) in St. Julian’s is an absolute must. Located just steps from St. Julian’s beach, the 5-star hotel features an indulgent spa, numerous pools, and world-class dining. During your stay, walk the ancient streets, visit UNESCO sites like Ggantija (Triq John Otto Bayer, Ix-Xagħra. Tel: +356-2155-3194. heritagemalta.org), and marvel at natural wonders like the beautifully azure colored Blue Lagoon. To finish off a perfect day, have a romantic meal at The Harbour Club (4, 5 Quarry Wharf, Valletta. Tel: +356-2122-2332. theharbourclubmalta.com). Specializing in seafood and intriguing desserts (like banana and yuzu ice cream),The Harbour Club is the perfect sport for enjoying great food while getting to know Malta’s local community.

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO

Puerto Vallarta is one of the most popular LGBTQ destinations on the planet, and for good reason. It’s an incredibly welcoming city and has a massive LGBTQ tourism scene, making it perfect for those who are looking to find community and excitement. When visiting, a stay at the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa (Paseo La Marina Norte 435, Marina Vallarta. Tel: +52-322-226-0000. marriott.com) is a must. Not only is it directly on the beach, but it also has a gorgeous pool area, a fantastic spa, and pristine sunset views. It’s a popular spot for LGBTQ travelers and even hosts gay weddings. For a complete LGBTQ trip, you can book a honeymoon stay at the Almar Resort (Amapas 380, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata. Tel: +52-322-222-4888. almarresort.com), which bills itself as an “LGBT Beachfront Experience.” There, you can enjoy pool parties, a rooftop bar, and rooms that range from funky and eclectic (complete with neon lighting) to romantic and opulent (complete with in-room hot tubs). It’s a great way to feel welcomed and free to be who you are while enjoying your honeymoon escape. No matter where your nights might take you, be sure to start them at Mr. Flamingo (Lázaro Cárdenas 247, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata. Tel: +52-322-223-4488.), one of PV’s most popular LGBTQ establishments. This inside/outside bar garners big crowds every night and becomes a diverse meeting place for visitors and locals alike. If you’re looking for a chill, easygoing, and totally fun bar, this is the place to be.

